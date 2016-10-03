Based on specific intelligence, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Chennai and Hyderabad zonal units seized 223.105 kilograms of amphetamine while it was being delivered by two persons.

The accused persons N. Venkata Rama Rao (37) from Bengaluru and M. Ravi Shankar Rao (21) from Hyderabad were intercepted while delivering amphetamine at Miyapur. Rama Rao had come to the city to collect the drug for trafficking to South Indian cities, including Chennai, said a press release.

In a follow-up, the house of Venkata Rama Rao at Electronic City, Bengaluru, was raided and more than Rs.1. crore, believed to be the proceeds of drugs trafficked, was seized. The seized drug was worth more than Rs.50 crore in the illicit market.