The Ameenpur lake that draws legions of photographers and birdwatchers during weekends to be made a sustainable tourism site soon. - Photo: K.V.S. GiriThe Ameenpur lake that draws legions of photographers and birdwatchers during weekends to be made a sustainable tourism site soon. - Photo: K.V.S. Giri

The lake is now eligible for funding

The Telangana government on Friday declared Ameenpur lake as a Biodiversity Heritage Site, the first in the country for a water body. The lake on the outskirts of the city has become one of the biggest attractions for waterfowl and migratory birds drawing in legions of photographers and birdwatchers during weekends. With the biodiversity heritage tag given under the Biological Diversity Act 2002, the lake, which will now be managed by a locally constituted Biodiversity Management Committee, also becomes eligible for funding for upkeep of the lake as well as its protection.

Though the notification is a big step, there are many challenges for the upkeep of the lake, the biggest being environmental and encroachments. Tejdeep Kaur Menon of Telangana Special Protection Force who has been leading a campaign to save the lake said: “We have scored a goal. Now the challenges are preventing encroachments, declaration of Full Tank Level and setting up of Sewerage Treatment Plant to ensure that the water quality improves. Luckily, the recent rains have filled up the lake and brought down pollution level considerably.”

The number of species in the lake used to be 171, but a recent count recorded 186 which is a considerable number. “With a little more effort, the number can reach 200. It can become a sustainable tourism site with watchtowers for children to observe the birds. We want to involve all the stake holders including the locals and industries so that it can become an important example of cooperative effort,” said Ms. Tejdeep.