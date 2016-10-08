Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation aims to enter the record books by mobilising a huge congregation at Lal Bahadur stadium.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made elaborate arrangements for the government-sponsored Grand Bathukamma at the Lal Bahadur stadium on Saturday and Tank Bund on Sunday.

While the stands of the stadium were colourfully decked up and the ground, which was badly damaged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting, levelled up, a festive atmosphere was created on Tank Bund with illuminated lights. Baths exclusively for immersion of mounds of Batukamma were set up around Tank Bund.

The GHMC has aimed to enter the Guinness World Records by mobilising a huge congregation at the stadium. With an expected participation of 15,000 women belonging to self-help groups, the government is hoping to surpass a similar performance in connection with Onam in Kerala, which earned it an entry into the Guinness Records.

The GHMC has also made arrangements for Batukamma festivities at other water bodies in the city, including at Saroornagar, IDL, Hasmatpet, Pragathinagar, Gangaram, and Jubilee Hills.

Mayor B. Rammohan has announced that Grand Batukamma at the stadium would be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. After inspecting the arrangements at the stadium, he urged the women to assemble by 3 p.m. itself at the indoor stadium, from where they would move towards the main stadium where a 20 feet Bathukamma would be kept in the centre. The Guinness Book of Records officials are also expected to reach the city on Saturday to check the record-breaking event.

Mr. Rammohan informed press persons that he expected at least 50,000 people to throng the stadium to witness the event.

Arrangements made

The stadium authorities have made sufficient lighting arrangements, including high mast lights. He urged all the corporators to take special interest in mobilising women for the event as transport facility was being provided for the participants.

The municipal sanitation staff is making arrangements to keep the premises clean and also install mobile toilets.

