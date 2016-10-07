Special occasion:Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao calling on Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan to invite him to the ceremony marking the formation of new districts, in Hyderabad on Thursday.— Photo: By Arrangement

The final shape of the new districts will be discussed at Friday’s Cabinet meeting

The Telangana government got down to giving final touches to the reorganisation of districts on Thursday but the shape of the new districts will be discussed at Friday’s Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat at 2 PM.

On the other hand, the high power committee headed by Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao wound up its work of receiving representations from public within the limited scope to examine formation of four more districts over and above the 17 new districts already announced. The committee was readying its report and will submit it to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao before the Cabinet meeting.

Mr. Rao also met Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan to apprise him about the districts formation. Mr. Narasimhan was also invited to see some of the tanks which are full of water following recent rains.

The government has made it clear that there will not be any more additions to new districts but speculation was rife that at least one new district -- Hanamkonda -- might be deleted because of strong opposition from the local public.

The agenda for the Cabinet meeting also included issue of ordinances for setting up of Backward Classes Commission, police commissionerates for Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Siddipet and adopting the Central legislation for land acquisition while protecting contents of a government order issued in the matter earlier.

Sources said the government will also issue ordinances for a unified municipal Act to facilitate inter-municipality transfer of officers, including those of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Another ordinance to set up a tribunal for GHMC to resolve local issues which was announced by Mr. Rao earlier would also be discussed.

Meanwhile, the high power committee continued to receive representations for new districts on Thursday but its chairman expressed helplessness as the panel was not mandated to look into fresh demands. An all-party delegation from Huzurabad and Husnabad Assembly constituencies in Karimnagar wanted a district named after former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao to cover 14 mandals of the two constituencies. A former Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy sought Ibrahimpatnam as a district.

An irate mob broke glasses of buses at Mulug in Warangal demanding the local area as a district. Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav was caught in a huge traffic jam due to a rasta-roko on Chityal - Bhongir highway by a mob demanding Ramannapet as a revenue division.