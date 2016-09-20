The railway gate at Alair in Nalgonda district, which was closed about two months ago, would be re-opened from Tuesday following an initiative taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Closure of the gate after construction of a new railway over bridge has been causing inconvenience to people of Alair town and those travelling from Hyderabad and Nalgonda areas towards Bachhannapet and Komuravelli in Warangal district, Jagdevpur in Medak district and Keesara in Ranga Reddy district. A representation was made by Government Whip G. Sunitha and KCR took up the issue with Railway officials.