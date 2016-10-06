The Telugu Desam Party, Telangana State unit, urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take steps to create Alair as a revenue division as part of the ongoing reorganisation of districts.

TDP-TS senior leader M. Narsimhulu said Alair division had historical significance and was the birth place of freedom fighters like Arutla Ramachandra Reddy and Kamalamma, who waged war against the Nizam. Recalling that TDP leader Shobarani was on protest in support of declaration of Alair as revenue division since the past 36 hours, Mr. Narsimhulu said the government, which has adopted a liberal attitude in the formation of new districts, should consider the demand.

He said he would address letters in this direction to the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, and K. Keshav Rao, who is heading the high power committee on formation of new districts. He thanked the Chief Minister for conceding the long-pending demand for creation of Yadadri district and also for naming the new district after freedom fighter Kumram Bheem.