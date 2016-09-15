Free flights to medalists in Rio Olympics, Paraolympics

Low-cost carrier Air Asia India has announced that it is expanding its fleet with two more aircraft within a month and was confident of taking its fleet from six to 20 by end of fiscal 2016-17. .

At a press conference here on Wednesday, the airline’s CEO Amar Abrol said that with Hyderabad increasingly becoming a hub for domestic and international travel, they were starting a new service to connect the City of Pearls with Kochi via Bengaluru from October 8 and termed it an Onam gift for those from God’s own country.

Demand assessment was a continuous exercise for the airline’s core team, he said, pointing out that addition of new destination was purely driven on the need. Currently, Air Asia flies 22 pairs of flights between 11 destinations, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, éChandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Goa, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Kochi. In response to a question, he said that with 20 aiarcraft expected to be operation before the end of the year 2018, they expected to cover at least 20 to 25 locations across India.