HYDERABAD, October 13, 2016
Updated: October 13, 2016 05:42 IST

Agri labourer sets himself ablaze

  • Special Correspondent
AT WITS’ END:E. Yadaiah, a resident of Gattuppal in Nalgonda district, being treated in hospital, after he attempted suicide on Wednesday.-Photo: Singam Venkataramana
An agriculture labourer set himself ablaze dousing himself with kerosene demanding the Government announce Gattuppal in Nalgonda district as a mandal headquarters.

With nearly 35 per cent burns he was shifted to Nalgonda Government Hospital and later to Kamineni Hospital for better treatment by the villagers. Perpula Yadaiah set himself ablaze as soon as the Government announced that no more mandals will be created after the formation of the new districts process was over.

Yadaiah was participating in the dharna at Gattuppal along with his mother Sugunamma where the villagers were on an agitation for the last couple of weeks demanding their village to be made mandal headquarters.

Villagers said that he was enraged after his village was not in the list announced by the Government though the name was in circulation. He told reporters at the hospital that he would continue to fight for mandal status.

