Office-bearers of the Telangana Students’ Joint Action Committee, primarily those from Osmania University and people demanding Sircilla as a separate district, have warned that they would intensify their struggle and expose the TRS government’s ‘parochial’ considerations with which the new districts were being carved out.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Chairman of TSJAC Daruvu Yellanna and official spokesperson for the Struggle Committee for Sircilla as a district, Mahesh Goud, accused the TRS government’s policy and said all talk of being objective and taking geographical and cultural aspects into consideration was an eye-wash. The TRS government appeared to be keeping in mind the demands emanating from its own leadership in the district and nothing else, they alleged.

Citing an example, Mr. Yellanna wondered why Hanamakonda, that was just three km away from Warangal, should be made a separate district, according to the proposals.