Agency bandh peaceful

The dawn to dusk “Agency bandh” called by various Adivasi organisations in protest against Friday's incident of desecration of Adivasi martyr Komaram Bheem's statue in Adilabad district passed off peacefully in the tribal belt of the district on Monday amid unprecedented security arrangements.

Tension in hamlets

However, tension broke out in several tribal areas in Charla, Dummugudem and a few other mandals when protesters took out rallies in alleged defiance of prohibitory orders, demanding stern action against the persons behind the reprehensible act of desecration of the valiant freedom fighter's statue.

A large number of police personnel in riot gear were deployed at sensitive areas across the tribal belt of the district to pre-empt untoward incidents in the wake of growing rift between Adivasis and Lambadas over the “reservation” issue.

Educational institutions, shops and other business establishments remained closed in many parts of Bhadrachalam Agency and elsewhere in tribal areas of the district.

Bus services to interior areas in Charla and other tribal sub-plan mandals were partially disrupted.

Mild tension prevailed at the Tehsildar office in Charla when some protesters came in a procession to enforce bandh.

In Dummugudem, a section of the protesters staged a sit-in demonstration on the main road at Lakshminagaram for some time.

The police have registered cases against several Adivasi activists in Charla for allegedly defying the prohibitory orders.