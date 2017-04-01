African students in city flay ‘racism’

more-in

While the mob attack on African students in Noida remains fresh in the mind, foreign students in Hyderabad speak of a similar incident that occurred recently in the city.

The incident involving one African student in Brindavan Colony of Tolichowki arguing with an auto driver came to light after one foreign student in the city posted a video condemning the Noida attack. In the video, the student recounts the Tolichowki incident from last weekend, saying the African had to run for his life from the mob. The police confirmed that the incident had taken place. However, no complaint was made.

Protests planned

Shocked by viral videos of violence perpetuated by a mob on Nigerian students in Noida, foreign students in the city are joining others across the country to protest against racism.

Attributing the attack to racism, foreign students have posted response on social media questioning why African students are often targeted and looked down upon, while foreigners from rest of the world, mainly those of fair complexion, are treated well in India.

Hyderabad is home to several foreign students, mainly from the Middle East and North Africa. These students are enrolled for science, arts, language and management courses in Osmania University, University of Hyderabad and the JNTU.

Discrimination

In response to the Noida attack that has gone viral, students, without revealing their names, seek to convey the message of humanity through videos. “Hating people because of colour is wrong. We all are human,” says one student.

Narrating the scene the Noida incident, another students says, “Other Indians were watching. I am asking killing people in front of you and you are watching and enjoying. What kind of human you are?” Indians from north-east, who are living in Hyderabad, have also appealed against such racist attacks.