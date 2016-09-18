In view of the likelihood of heavy rains for the next two days, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has advised Town Planning officials to take extra care when it came to dilapidated buildings, walls and retaining walls that were in dangerous conditions and low-lying areas within GHMC limits.

On Saturday evening, a 13-point advisory was issued asking the concerned officials and people to be cautious. Considering past instances when rickety roofs and walls caved in, taking precious lives, Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy wanted all the officers to be on their toes during the peak rainy season and take no chances.

The instructions to officials include strict monitoring of the rain situation, evacuation of people wherever found necessary to safer premises temporarily, stop anyone from taking up digging works in cellars and chalk out an action plan to evacuate people from dilapidated structures.

So far 326 such buildings were pulled down.