Adulterated oil seized

Police on Friday arrested seven persons and seized huge quantities of adulterated oil after raiding several factories in different parts of Old City in Hyderabad.

Among the arrested was Syamsunder Loya, owning Sarwo Nataraj Agro India oil factory in Bahadurpura. He had been procuring palm oil from different parts of the country. “He would mix small portions of groundnut oil with it and sell the same claiming it to be pure groundnut oil,” South zone DCP V. Satyanarayana said.

The accused Loya had witnessed a turnover of nearly ₹300 crore a year through sale of adulterated oil. He even floated his own media organisation called TNI to cover his misdeeds, the police said.

Similar raids were conducted at Sathamrai, Santoshnagar, Bhavaninagar, Kanchanbagh and Madannapet.