Film actress Jeevitha on Wednesday refuted the charges that she and her personal assistants (PAs) threatened an auto-rickshaw driver Konda to participate in a TV show she was hosting.

“I had no PAs at all. I have a manager who doesn’t involve in any manner with activities related to the TV show,” she told The Hindu over phone.

Ms. Jeevitha explained that she wouldn’t interact with the persons taking part in the ‘Bathuku Jatka Bandi’ TV show being telecast by a Telugu channel before it was aired.

The allegations levelled by Mr. Konda that her PAs threatened him of dire consequences if he failed to turn up at the show were baseless.

“Matters relating to participation of people in the show is taken care of by the TV channel personnel. I am in no way connected to their participation. I only anchor the show,” she said.

The actress said that some persons instigated the driver to lodge complaint with false information leading to registration of a criminal case against her.