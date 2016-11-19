Acid was thrown on a woman outside her house at Ayodhyanagar of Jeedimetla on Friday. Twenty seven-year-old P. Rajyalakshmi, who works in a private company, was standing outside her house when a person, Neelu, threw acid on her at around 6.50 p.m. and fled. The victim was arrested three years ago on charge of killing her husband, P. Prasad, with the help of another person A. Shekhar. “It is said that she was presently living with one Adil. Before that, she used to be friendly with Neelu,” Balanagar ACP N. Narsimha Reddy said. Police are suspecting that Neelu resorted to acid attack since she was moving closely with Adil.