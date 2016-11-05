A housewife Sravanthi, 30, ended her life by setting herself ablaze reportedly depressed over husband and in-laws accusing her of stealing Rs. 1,200 from their house at Shamirpet, the police said on Friday.

The victim’s husband Srinivas Reddy lives with his wife, two children, parents and younger brother at Aliyabad. On Thursday, Reddy’s younger brother told other family members that Rs. 1,200 was stolen from his clothes.

“Reddy asked his wife if she stole the money and later called up her father and brother alleging that she stole the money from the house,” Shamirpet Inspector A. Sattaiah said. Depressed over the allegation she set herself afire on Thursday. She was rushed to Gandhi hospital where she died on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Man with 3 passports held

A 54-year-old man working in Darul Uloom Naibia Madarsa at Mamdipalli in Pahadisharieff was arrested on a charge of possessing three passports, on Friday.

The arrested Mohd. Moizuddin hails from Thandur of Ranga Reddy district. He resides at Masjid E Omer Farooq in Mamidipalli. He had obtained three Indian passports in the years 1989, 1997 and 2006 by changing details of his name, parentage, date of birth and name of wife.

Mr. Moizuddin visited Pakistan four times from 1989 to 1992. He flew to Saudi Arabia and stayed there for nearly five years. He went to Saudi Arabia again in 2007 and stayed there for 10 days.