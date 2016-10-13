Catering to the needs of passengers of those wishing to travel in air-conditioned comfort, South Central Railway has announced two AC specials to Kakinada Town.

According to a schedule released by SCR, no. 07427 will leave Hyderabad at 7.10 p.m. on October 15, arrive/depart Secunderabad at 7.35 p.m./7.45 p.m. and proceed further, to its destination at 5.30 a.m. the next day.

On the return, no. 07428 will leave Kakinada Town at 6.50 p.m. on October 16, to reach Secunderabad at 5.50 a.m. the next day.