Private hospitals have shut the door to Aarogyasri patients and corporate super-speciality hospitals are likely to follow it if the government does not make payment of dues, hospital representatives say.

Super-speciality hospitals refrained from being active participants during previous strikes but this time they could join. “Though small hospitals are more in number , we are likely to join the strike in the next two days if the government does not clear dues,” said Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, president, Telangana Super- speciality Private Hospitals Association. He hinted at failed promises to clear dues as reason for their joining the strike.

While large corporate super-speciality hospitals functioned during previous strike, offering Aarogyasri services, smaller hospitals refrained from attending to patients barring emergencies. This time, smaller hospitals, represented by Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA) say they will not treat even emergencies.

“Treatment will be restricted to patients who pay. We will not treat Aarogyasri patients but will send them to government hospitals,” said Dr. Narasinga Reddy, president of THANA, while adding that hospitals were apprehensive of pubic opinion. When asked if the government had contacted them, Dr. Reddy said they expected communication from the government on Monday.

Private hospitals claim dues totalling Rs. 430 crore from the government for healthcare services provided under the State’s Aarogyasri health scheme over the last one year.

