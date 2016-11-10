READY FOR EXCHANGE: New currency notes arriving at State Bank of Hyderabad at Sangareddy from the RBI. -PHOTO: Mohd Arif

UNANNOUNCED BANDH:(Top) Streets in busy markets wore a deserted look on Wednesday. (Bottom) Street vendor puts up board rejecting Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes. (Centre) New currency notes arrive at SBH Sangareddy from the RBI. (Right) A person exchanging high-denomination notes for smaller ones for a price in the city--Photos: G. Ramakrishna, Nagara Gopal, AND Mohd. Arif

There was sparse traffic on roads suggesting there was less or no business conducted

A night after notes of two denominations, Rs 500 and Rs 1000, were rendered useless, regular city life got affected in the most unexpected way. For most part of Wednesday, there was sparse traffic on the city roads suggesting that there was less or no business conducted at every level. The usually bustling Abids, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Begumpet, Secunderabad and old city wore a dull look with many shops either partially shut or displaying posters which read that the banned currency would not be accepted.

Since many ATMs and Banks were closed, many uninformed persons landed at post offices to exchange out-of-use notes. Since the post offices were ordered to suspend transactions of all kinds for a day, those who had come to convert the demonetised notes to lower and legal denominations were also disappointed.

“Many of our customers stood outside office as they wanted to buy stamps or covers by handing over Rs 500 or Rs 1000. More than 100 people have visited the office since morning with enquiries. We have been explaining to them that we are not authorised to accept the banned notes,” said a clerk at Jubilee Hills post office.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside many petrol bunks across the city. If long queues of vehicles disrupted traffic outside fuel stations, then customers arguing with operators to accept the cash made further delayed the service. Most of the petrol bunk operators accepted fuel of only Rs 500 or Rs 1000 and refused to give out change citing shortage.

At supermarkets and grocery stores, the credit and debit card machines came to the rescue as consumers extensively used their plastic money to make purchases.

Grocers running without computerised billing accepted Rs. 500 notes but refused to part with change. "Purchases can only be made for the entire amount being paid. We do not have change," said one grocer near Kandiguda in Sainikpuri.

Multiplexes and malls too saw a drop in the number of visitors.