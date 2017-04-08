A women’s cooperative leads a farm revolt

more-in

Fifty-year-old Neeradi Bojabai is fuelling a silent revolution with a group of women in Telangana, making inroads into a male-dominated area: procurement and sale of farm produce. The women, from the weaker sections in Nirmal, Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts, turned a surplus on a ₹4.14 crore soya crop, and gave back ₹15.25 lakh to farmers.

The Intideepam Women Producer Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies Federation that Ms. Bojabai heads has helped farmers overcome difficulties with loans, which normally sends them to money lenders.

Hailing from Kamol village in Bhainsa mandal of Nirmal district, adjoining the Maharashtra border, the mother of two married children was a farm hand till a few years ago, tending to her two acre piece of land.

As farming in the black soil became tough, she joined a thrift movement initiated by an NGO. The urge to do something different, however, was strong within the group.

Guidance came from Gram Abhyudaya Mandali (GRAM), a 25-year-old NGO, and the women in her group formed the Intideepam Federation two years ago.

The Federation got reports that Nirmal, Adilabad, Kamareddy and Nizamabad had bumper soya yields, and it decided to market the crop.

Brokers demand cuts

Intideepam’s mentor and founder of GRAM, N. Samson, said marketing was a big challenge for farmers, who had to transport their produce and got low prices. Brokers wanted cuts above the official 2% commission.

Deciding that it was time to revolt, Intideepam moved to sell directly to processors.

The produce was weighed in the village and market price paid. Ms. Bojabai’s group sold 1,666 tonnes of kharif crop to Maharashtra mills, from 1,213 farmers.