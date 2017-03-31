A website to buy, sell and exchange books

more-in

A new website ‘nixonmarket.com’ has been launched to provide a platform to sell, buy and exchange new books or used ones.

Users have to to log on to the website and register and upload upload pictures of the books they want to sell.

Within 48 hours the website’s executive will collect the books from the user’s doorstep. A fair value of the book would be assessed and payment is made instantly.

“The whole idea is to eliminate the pain of packing books and taking them to book stores to sell. We will help sell, buy and exchange books,” Gyabo Network director Raj Kumar Agrawal said in a statement here. Currently services are only in Hyderabad.