A parade to raise awareness on sexual minorities

Members of the LGBT community at the parade in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community would organise a parade called ‘Hyderabad Pride’ in February next to spread awareness on sexual minorities, said members of the community on Sunday.

At an event organised at People’s Plaza under the aegis of Queer Campus Hyderabad and Queer Swabhimana Yatra, members of the community offered hugs to create awareness on sexual minorities. They claimed persecution and demanded that their rights as human beings be recognised.

The ‘Hyderabad Pride’ parade would be organised on February 18 next year.