PRICELESS COLLECTION:Some of the rare and pre-independence era books at the Idara-e-Adabiyat-e-Urdu in Hyderabad.- A file Photo.

In the State Urdu language education took a beating years ago with falling enrolment rate, but an Urdu centre for excellence is still attracting social science and linguistic scholars from across the country to the city. Idara-e-Adabiyat or a knowledge centre for Urdu literature which was established in 1923 has close to 50,000 magazines and books in Urdu for reference of scholars.

Idara was established by Syed Mohiuddin Qadri Zore, who was a 20th Century reformist, poet and writer. Rekta, a non-governmental organisation started digitizing the work for the benefit of a larger public of Urdu lovers and researchers.

The centre which is currently run by a city-based family under a trust, attracts not just Urdu or comparative literature scholars but also historians and social scientists.

Colonial era newspapers

The Idara or institution that has back volumes of pre-Independence era literature and newspaper throws light on the contribution of the Urdu press during the colonial and post-colonial era. Adding on to the language’s material pool, the institution also brings out an Urdu monthly.

Idara is also one of the institutions which offers schooling and intermediate education in Urdu. Every year 3,000 to 4,000 students enrol for the institution’s Class X and Class XII examinations.

“Even when the State Government was forced to close down Urdu medium schools owing to the lack of appreciation, Idara managed to retain its enrolment figures,” said S.A. Shukoor, Secretary of the Committee which runs the institution.

During the past five years the enrolment figures in Idara has not dropped, he added. While there are other such institutions in the country, the Idara in the city is one of the biggest with a huge collection that outnumbers most of its counterparts.

Its popularity is also because of some of the rare books which are available in the institutions.

“It has back volumes of poetry which dates back to the 16th and 17th century. At least four of books stored in the institution has no other copies left.

These rare books are both of poetry and prose genres,” Mr. Shukoor said. Apart from those who enrol for class X and XII, the footfall of students and scholars in the institution is close to 60 every year.

While Rekta’s digitisation is expected to be completed this year, close to three research institutes including Maula Azad National Urdu University have already requested for access to the material which Idara has in store.

Language, literature and communication students of University of Hyderabad and English and Foreign Languages University have been accessing Idara’s collection.