A bridge over Musi, new parking lot as part of CPP

A pedestrian’s dream: Work on Charminar Pedestrianisation Project in progress, which is expected to be completed by December next year.

A bridge over the Musi connecting Salar Jung Museum to Afzalgunj and a multi-level parking lot on the land parcel within the Quli Qutb Shah Development Authority (QQSUDA) complex at Darul Shifa are now on the anvil as part of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP).

They came up during deliberations at a high-level meeting on the project between Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Navin Mittal, traffic police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislators led by Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday.

Mr. Owaisi pointed out that parking in core Old City remains a pressing problem and suggested that car and motorcycle parking be arranged on the land parcel at QQSUDA.

He said that it could also be used to develop a market where hawkers can sell their goods. He also pressed for a tram which would connect Naya Pul to Gulzar Houz.

While it was decided that the Muslim Jung bridge, which connects Begum Bazaar to High Court road, and the historic Purana Pul would be developed and the new bridge would exclusively be for pedestrians and hawkers. As part of the facade development, the panel also decided to immediately remove irregular signage at Pathergatti and other areas and replace them with uniformly designed signboards.

The facade development would also be taken up along the Lad Bazaar to Charminar and Sardar Mahal to Charminar stretches.

The underground cabling would also be completed at Lad Bazaar.

Traffic would soon be barred from entering the area. Touching upon the completion of work, Mr. Mittal said the CPP would be a reality by December 2018.