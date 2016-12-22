Youth commits suicide depressed over brother-in-law’s death

more-in

A 20-year-old man hanged himself to death at Langer House as he was depressed after his brother-in-law also committed suicide by hanging a day earlier. Y. Mahesh, an ITI pass out, hanged himself on the ceiling fan on Wednesday afternoon when his family had gone to attend the funeral of Lavan Kumar, his brother-in-law.

Four held on theft charge

Four persons, including a notorious burglar, were arrested by the Tukaramgate police. P. Kiran Kumar, the main offender, broke into 11 houses and stole property under the police station limits of Asif Nagar, Tukaramgate and Langer House in the city.

According to B. Sumathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, north zone, the other three arrested were Kumar’s associates V. Jagdish, Vengala Radha Krishna and K. Balachary, who received the stolen property. After their arrest, the police recovered 21 tolas of gold ornaments, five tolas of silver chains, a moped, two laptops, a camera and 148 US dollars were, all totalling Rs. 8 lakh, were recovered from them.

Man held for ‘cheating’ woman

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Crime Lab team, Central Crime Station (CCS), for cheating a woman to the tune of Rs. 1.7 crore on the pretext of providing her profit-based investments. Senthil Kumar, the accused, is a native of Tamil Nadu and was apprehended from Thiruvanantapuram, Kerala. He was brought to the city on a Transit Warrant.

According to Avinash Mohanty, Deputy Commissioner of Police, CCS, Senthil used to get unsuspecting people to invest in various businesses like furniture manufacturing, supermarkets etc and would promise them huge shares of profit in return. After taking the money, he would suddenly disappear. He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Munawerunnissa Begum,a resident of Bandlaguda, who approached the CCS in October.

Case against hookah parlour

A case was registered a hookah parlour’s management by the Falaknuma police for failing to maintain the records of visitors. Officials acted on information that minors were present in the parlour. A team visited the place and conducted an inspection, but did not find any minors.

According to an official from the Falaknuma police station, it was found that the management was lax in maintaining records of customers and in collecting their identification documents. He added that some parents and management of a school nearby had complained about the parlour in the past. Locals also reportedly complained to the police that people were finding it difficult to offer prayers in the mosque which is adjacent to the hookah parlous.