Youth attempts rape on minor

: A youth allegedly attempted to rape an 11-year-old girl at Thirlapuram village in Allapalli mandal on Monday.

Twenty-three-year-old D. Murali allegedly waylaid the minor girl while the latter was returning home from school on the outskirts of Thirlapuram.

He allegedly whisked away the girl into a nearby farm, where he tried to rape her. The frightened girl screamed for help following which Murali fled from the scene, police sources said.

Sources said that Murali worked as a part-time lecturer in a private college in Kothagudem in the past.

The girl's parents filed a complaint against Murali with the local police. The Allapalli police booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and are on the lookout to apprehend him.

