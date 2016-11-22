YUVA-2K run organised in naxal-affected village

The Kataram sub-division police have launched a novel concept of YUVA-2K run in all the villages of the division by involving the youth and school children as part of friendly policing in Bhupalapalli-Jayashankar district.

The first such programme of YUVA (youth, unity for village achievements) was formally launched in the Ankusapur village of Kataram mandal on Tuesday. Officer on Special Duty Ravinder Rao, Mahadevpur DSP K.R.K. Prasad Rao, Kataram CI Sadan Kumar and others were present.

The village youth along with police participated in the 2K run and the police presented tracksuits and medals to the first three winners in both boys and girls categories respectively.

This novel campaign was taken up by Bhupalapalli –Jayashankar SP Bhaskaran in order to discourage the rural youth from joining extremists’ fold as these villages in the Kataram division were located along the shores of river Godavari bordering neighbouring Chattisgarh State. Besides, the concept was also aimed at involving them in the policing in the villages.

The police said that they would be conducting the YUVA-2K run in all the 80 villages in the sub-division and involve the youth in the policing activity. After the run, they would conduct pep-talks on various current topics and take measures to reduce the crime rate in the villages.

The concluding event would be held in March 2017 wherein all the youth of all villages would be involved and given away big prize of constructing a library or other infrastructure in the village to the winning youth.