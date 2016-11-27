YSRC expresses solidarity with nationwide bandh

more-in

HYDERABAD: The YSR Congress Party has extended its solidarity with nationwide bandh call given by the opposition parties on November 28.

The party exhorted all sections of the people to participate in the bandh and ensure its success as it was being organised in protest against the Central Government’s failure to tackle the situation arising out of demonetisation. “We have supported demonetisation of higher denomination currency asking the Centre to take necessary measures to avoid hardships to the people. But the Centre has bungled by not putting in place an effective mechansim to tackle the situation,” party leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said.

He said the YSRC would participate in the bandh called by the Opposition parties and the Left and it would be the voice of the people in expressing their dissent.