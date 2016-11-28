Workshop on seed certification begins tomorrow

The Telangana Seed and Organic Seed Certification Agency, which is the designated authority for OECD, a globally-recognised seed certification system, will conduct a two-day workshop here on November 30 and December 1.

To be held at The Park Hotel, it will be inaugurated by Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Among topics to be discussed threadbare are an overview of OECD and its role, functional role of international agencies in the seed trade, expansion of the scope of international seed trade and more.

Government of India’s Joint Secretary (Seeds) Rajesh Kumar Singh will attend and while South Africa’s SANSOR Technical Manager Eduard Goldschagg, will speak on the OECD. Other experts who will address the gathering include Vilas A. Tonapi and seed specialist from the United Kingdom Gerry Hall.

The technical sessions on day two will revolve around registration of seed production fields, crop and field requirements, field inspections, authorisation of inspectors, samplers, seed testing laboratories and problems faced by the industry for registration of their seed varieties, standard samples and a panel discussion on enabling discussion with experts on enabling environment for seed exports under the OECD Seed Scheme.