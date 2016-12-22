Hyderabad

Women’s College golden jubilee fete begins

Glorious history: Former member of Parliament M. Narayan Reddy, Collector Yogitha Rana and MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta going through the souvenir released in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Women’s College in Nizamabad on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K_V_ RAMANA

more-in

NIZAMABAD: The Golden Jubilee celebrations of Women’s College began on a grand scale here on Wednesday.

MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta inaugurated the celebrations on the college premises here on Wednesday by lighting the traditional lamp.

Among those who participated in the celebrations included former MP and chairman College Education Society M. Narayan Reddy, MLCs Dr. R. Bhupathi Reddy and Akula Lalitha, Collector Yogitha Rana, Mayor Akula Sujatha, principal Shantikumari, college old students, present students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

A souvenir was released and a pylon unveiled marking the Golden Jubilee. Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari who was expected to be chief guest, could not attend due to the ongoing Assembly session.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 12:23:38 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Women%E2%80%99s-College-golden-jubilee-fete-begins/article16921074.ece

© The Hindu