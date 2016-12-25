Woman killed as car runs amok

more-in

A car ran amok killing a woman and injuring two others, including a girl, at Keesara on the city outskirts on Sunday evening. The car driver was riding at a high speed and speaking over the mobile phone when the accident occurred near Cheryaal, the police said.

Death was instant for the woman who was identified as Lavanya. After hitting the woman, the car rammed a petty vendor and a girl on the roadside. They both sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital.

Held for overspeeding

A businessman’s son, Vineesh Guptha, was caught by the traffic police at Punjagutta on Saturday night while he was driving his car by the Chief Minister's Camp Office-cum-Residence at a high speed.

Guptha, who was in his early 20s, was seen driving a BMW at more than 100 kmph at Greenlands. “The car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. Passers-by panicked at the breakneck speed of the car,” the Punjagutta police said.

Along with Vineesh, two of his friends were on board. The car was going from Greenlands side to Punjagutta 'Y' flyover around 10 p.m. when traffic policemen noticed it.

A traffic Sub-Inspector began chasing it after alerting other policemen over wireless set. “A traffic police team was on Punjagutta ‘Y’ flyover near Joys Aluka store at the time. They intercepted the car,” the police said.

Then, Vineesh was taken to the Punjagutta police station. A case under Section 279 (rash driving on public way) of the IPC was registered against him and the car was detained.

On Sunday, the vehicle was released after recording the statement of Vineesh. Seven more persons were caught driving at a high speed at Punjagutta and Banjara Hills on Saturday night .