Woman commits suicide

In the third consecutive suicide in the last three days, a 21-year-old woman, Mounika, hanged herself to death at her house at Uppuguda under the Chatrinaka police station limits on Monday night. The deceased, a resident of Shiva Sai Nagar, took her own life reportedly due to harassment for dowry by her husband Pawan, said a police official.

A case was registered against him after Mounika’s mother lodged a complaint with the Chatrinaka police.

Hit-and-run

A 25-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run case near pillar number 81 at Attapur under the Langer House police station limits on Monday morning. The victim, Kavya Shri, was working as a security guard at the DLF building in Gachibowli.

A native of Karnataka, she was residing at Attapur, said Langer House inspector Md. Javeed. The police were informed of the accident around 7.30 a.m. through the 100 emergency line.

Bid to loot ATM

Unidentified persons attempted to take away money from an ATM on Saturday night. The incident took place under the Kukatpally police station limits.

A police official said Rs.3 lakh was put into the machine before the incident, and that it was being ascertained if the robbers actually took away any money. “They did not try to break it open, but used a key in their attempt to open it. We are verifying CCTV footage,” said an official.

Fatal fall

An unidentified man fell to his death from a four-storey building at Al-Karim colony under the Langer House police station limits in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident was believed to have taken place around 2.30 a.m., said a police official. A case was registered.

Robbed

Two persons were robbed by six masked men when they were on their way to Pedda Shahpur village under the Shamshabad police station limits on Saturday night.

The victims, B. Ganesh and Shiv Shanker, were returning home from Afzalgunj when the incident took place around 8 p.m. The masked men robbed them of Rs.3,000 and their cell phones, said a police official. A case was registered.