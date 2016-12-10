Winter session of Telangana Assembly from December 16

The sixth session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council would commence at 10 a.m. on December 16. The winter session of the legislature was expected to last a week.

A decision on the length of the session, however, would be taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to be held on December 15. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Friday summoned both the Houses to meet on December 16 as part of the sixth session.

Although the ruling party has been claiming that it was ready to hold the session for as long as the Opposition wants, it was not likely to last beyond a week since the government has plans to take up only limited business during the session, including a discussion on the situation in the State following demonetisation, and some Bills including the one aimed for amending the Marketing Act.

The Council of Ministers would meet at the Secretariat on Saturday to specifically chalk out the government’s (ruling party) strategy for the session, the business, and its plans to tackle the Opposition. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was expected to give directions to his Cabinet colleagues on various issues at the meeting.