Wholesale traders wake up to cashless transaction

more-in

Officials from Commercial Tax Department visit wholesale traders and ask them to install swipe machines at their outlets

A select group of big wholesale traders at Goshamahal, Feelkhana, Begumbazar and other areas of the city have been visited by the Commercial Tax Department officials over the last few days, who told them to install swipe machines (PoS units) at their outlets.

“Four days ago, the officials visited us and told us to install PoS machines. We will begin accepting card transactions once the machines are installed. But not everyone will have mobile banking facility or e-wallet. So, that part of the business will remain cash only. We will do what the government asks us to do,” said Vipul Pokar, a wholesale dealer of plywood at Goshamahal.

“If a person purchases goods of Rs. 1,000, he will have to pay Rs. 1,165 once we install the machine as there is 14.5 per cent VAT and 2 per cent service charge on card transactions,” says Mr. Pokar.

Many of the big traders who rode the realty boom with cash-only transactions are now waking up to the reality of cashless transactions, albeit with great reluctance. According to RBI figures, there are about 13 lakh PoS units in the State and the current push towards cashless transactions will only mean higher number and more revenue for the State.

“Satrol ho gaya (business has been destroyed). I have not done any business for the past 15 days. I don’t know how I can move to cashless transaction as the welders and fabricators who take their material from here are not used to card transactions. I am willing to install PoS machine if I am promised that my business will be back to normal,” says D. Sudarshan, a wholesale dealer of iron pipes and other material used for gates, windows and iron doors, at Feelkhana.

“Only 20 to 30 per cent of our business was done using cheques. But now, we will have to move to 100 per cent cheque business which will affect profitability. We are willing to do that, but there is a fear that our past deals will be probed if there is spike in business after the new currency notes arrive in the market in a big way,” says a steel trader at Bandlaguda, adding that business is down by nearly 80 per cent.

“Many of our purchasers are not big. We get mestris (masons) who come here to order material. They don’t have cards. How will we handle that business? We cannot ask them to go away,” says Kadigalla Mahesh, a wholesale dealer of construction material at Saidabad. “Our business is really down as not many people have new notes. We are still thinking about installing swipe machine. If the government insists, we will do it,” says Mr. Mahesh.