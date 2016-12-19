Who is Yasin Bhatkal? 

more-in

Yasin Bhatkal, also known as Ahmed Siddibappa Zarrar, hails from Bhatkal district in Karnataka.

He is said to be the mastermind behind the Indian Mujahideen, responsible for many terror attacks in the country.

Bhatkal was arrested in 2013 after being on the run for over five years. He is wanted for his involvement in a string of terror attacks in Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Bhatkal is also alleged to have been a part of the German Bakery bomb blast that happened in Pune on February 13, 2010 that left 17 dead.

With the Indian Mujahideen, he is said to have coordinated three bomb explosions at Opera House, Saveri Bazaar and Dadar West in Mumbai on July 13, 2012, that left 27 dead and 130 injured. His aids were also involved in four coordinated explosions in Pune on August 1, 2012.