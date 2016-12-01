When was the last time we played National Anthem in cinema halls?

more-in

Theatre owners have little control in age of digital broadcast

Hyderabad: Was it in the ’70s? Or was it in the mid-80s? That was the doubt many Hyderabad citizens had when asked about the last time they heard the National Anthem in cinema halls in the city.

“We were playing the National Anthem as long as we were using film rolls. Ever since we moved to digital projection, we stopped playing the National Anthem. But when we were showing Rajanikant’s movie Kabali, we played Jana Gana Mana,” says Prasad Kumar of Santosh Theatre in Abids. “We use UFO Digital projection system, whatever theý broadcast we show. We have no control. We used to show ads and play the National Anthem before the screening of a movie when we used to get film rolls,” adds Mr. Kumar.

“I think it was in the 70s that cinema theatres stopped playing the National Anthem as a rule. Some theatres might have continued the practice for a few more years, but I am not sure,” said D. Suresh Babu, one of the key players in cinema business in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Many citizens didn’t recall the year when cinema halls stopped playing the National Anthem. “I don’t remember hearing the National Anthem in cinema halls though I am a movie buff. I think they stopped much before I started going to movies on a regular basis,” says Harimohan Paruvu, a former cricketer and scriptwriter.

“I remember that the National Anthem was played in smaller towns till about 1975-76, when I went to see a few Hindi and Telugu films in places like Kadapa, Adoni and Tirupati,” says N. Srivathsan, a retired Hindustan Cables Limited employee.