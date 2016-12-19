Water Board to shut sewer lines of defaulters

more-in

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is preparing to shut off sewer connections of households or commercial properties if they continue to ignore the payment of bills pending for years together.

Board MD M. Dana Kishore at a meeting with the senior officials wanted them to focus on households having unpaid bills for the last two years and commercial properties for the last six months.

Bills should be generated and sent based on the sewer connections noticed and not just looking at drinking water connections.

Officers from DGMs and above should be active in the social media and respond to complaints made online on various fora.

Social media cell

A separate social media cell is to be opened in the Water Board office to monitor the same.

Silt chambers should also be made compulsory for commercial customers like hotels, function places, hostels, etc., a press release said.

Earlier, he conducted the ‘Dial your MD’ and ‘Meet Your MD’ programmes where complaints from Shaikpet, Vijayanagar Colony, Gowlipura, Padmaraonagar, Himayatnagar, Somajiguda, Ameerpet and other areas were received. Officers concerned were directed to resolve the same.