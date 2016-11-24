Water Board to disconnect commercial defaulters

more-in

Make use of demonetisation to collect arrears, officials told

: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director M. Dana Kishore warned that water supply will be cut to commercial users who default on bills for more than six months, before December 15.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, he asked the officials to use the opportunity offered by demonetisation to collect arrears from top defaulters before November 24.

Further, he announced a committee to suggest viable procedure for replacement of connections and new connections under the World Bank-aided Malkajgiri Water Supply Improvement Project. Another committee was constituted to study why tender for metering in Malkajgiri has failed, and suggest alternatives.

Metering policy for core city should also be finalised soon, he said.