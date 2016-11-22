Warangal RTA to launch tax collection drive

: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials will launch a drive to collect transport vehicles tax in December.

The defaulters were asked to pay the taxes at the Mee-Seva and E-seva centres by November 24 using the demonetised currency of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000. Those failing to pay taxes on time would be penalised and vehicles seized.

In the district there were an estimated 45,000 transport vehicles which remit tax under the quarterly payment mode, the officials said. Owners of 13,750 vehicles had not yet paid their quarterly tax.

The owners of 2,100 tractors, 3,800 tractor trailers, 5,400 goods vehicles, 850 cabs and 5,400 lorries in Jangaon, Bhupalpalli, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural and Mahabubabad districts were due to pay their tax.

Warangal Deputy Transport Commissioner Ch. Shivalingaiah said that usually the drive to collect taxes from defaulters was conducted in March, June, September and December.

“The RTA official will visit the houses of the vehicle owners and seize the vehicles, besides conducting checks on the roads. We may also levy a penalty of up to 200 per cent on the defaulting owner for not paying the tax on time” he said.

The DTC held a meeting with the dealers of the automobiles and informed them that the life tax and other payments of the Government could be made with the demonetised notes till Thursday.