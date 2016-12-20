Walkout in Assembly over State’s finances

more-in

Unsatisfied with the Finance Minister Etala Rajender’s reply to their posers regarding the State’s financial soundness, the opposition parties Congress and MIM staged a walkout from the State legislative Assembly during the Question Hour on Monday.

MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised a question as to whether the State was facing huge revenue deficit due to salary hike to State government employees, crop loan waiver, and other welfare schemes.

In his answer, Mr. Rajender said as on September end, the total receipts of the government including central grants, loans, market borrowings and share in taxes and others stood at Rs.47,027.59 crore. The total non-plan expenditure stood at Rs.28,858.33 crore and the plan expenditure, at Rs.22,756.77 crore. He said that the State achieved revenue surplus in the previous two years owing to which the Centre has allowed borrowings up to 3.5 per cent for the current financial year.

When Mr. Owaisi pointed out citing statistics that the State had recorded revenue deficit for previous year, and heading for deficit this year too, Mr.Rajender replied that the State was declared surplus after CAG audit, and Rs.3,128 crore was returned to the exchequer. For the current year too, the real figures will be known only after audit, he said.

Congress party floor leader K.Jana Reddy sought to know how the government intended to fill the gap between Rs.1.3 lakh crore budget and actual revenues. He sought a short discussion on the subject. Mr. Rajender said the revenues have clocked an overall 13 per cent rise up to September. There was huge jump in tax revenue, though non-tax revenue is still short by 44 per cent.

Mr. Reddy and Mr. Owaisi remained unconvinced, with the latter questioning huge gaps in scholarship disbursement to SC, ST, BC and Minority students. Shadi Mubarak scheme and loans through corporations too suffered.

He announced his displeasure at the “irresponsible” answers by the Minister and staged a walkout along with his party members. Mr. Jana Reddy too followed suit along with his colleagues.

Construction of warehouses: Answering a question about construction of warehouses, Minister T.Harish Rao informed that Central subsidy of Rs.400 crore is under process for the same. Warehouses have been grounded at 321 locations and 140 completed.

NIMS Bibinagar: Minister for Health C.Laxma Reddy said NIMS, Bibinagar will be opened for in-patients in a couple of months. He said there has been a 20 per cent rise in patients in Government hospitals.