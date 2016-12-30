Visible policing helps bring down crime rate

more-in

WARANGAL URBAN: The crime rate has come down drastically under the limits of Warangal City police commissionerate compared to last year, thanks to people-friendly initiatives of the police, City Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said.

There was a sharp increase in dowry death cases from 12 in 2015 to 26 in 2016 . While 220 cases of attempt to outrage the modesty were reported in 2015, the number roses to 343 this year. Except for these two aberrations, the cases of murder for gain, dacoity, murders, road accidents and others came down, the city police chief said. The cases involving Sec 498 (A) of IPC ( dowry harassment) came down from 353 in 2015 to 343 this year.

“We are very proud to say that we could bring down the number of road accidents considerably due to our special drive against drunken driving,” he said.

The number of road accidents in 2016 was 1,148 as against 1,308 in 2015. During the special drive against drunken driving, the city police registered 4,356 cases. This has helped in bringing down the accidents and deaths, the Police Commissioner said.

Bigger jurisdiction

In 2015, there were 19 police stations under the Police Commissionerate and the number has gone up to 44 after reorganisation of districts. Now, the commissionerate includes Warangal Rural and Warangal Urban and Jangaon districts, serving a population of 23 lakh, the Commissioner pointed out.

Mr. Sudheer Babu said the people-friendly initiatives taken up by the Police and increased visible policing helped in bringing down the crime rate and make the Commissionerate a safe place. “We have 350 mobile patrolling parties. One can find a policeman anywhere and any time who can be approached by those in distress,” he pointed out.

He also listed out the initiatives taken up by police like Basti Mitra and coaching of needy students.