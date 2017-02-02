Virtual trial before ordering your suit

Magic box: A man looks at himself in a suit on “Couture 3D touchscreen” at the inaugural of the retail outlet of Georgia Gullini Fashions Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

Italian Suiting Company Georgia Gullini will change the way men buy their suits with the launching of its unique “Couture” outlet with 3D touchscreen that will help customise their suits, shirts and trousers using a combination of more than 300 varieties of fabrics, colours and designs.

The new store opened at CSK Readymade Garmets in Patel Market is the first of its kind in South India. The store has a virtual trial room where the customer can use a touchscreen and design his suit choosing from fabric, colour, patterns and also add embellishments to see the final product even before it is stitched.

One can actually take a picture wearing the suit and it will help the customer see how he looks like in that particular design, said Vikram Mathur, Business Head.

Perfect fit

Ritesh Jain, Master Franchise for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana said the product capture Italy’s spirit for elegance, beauty and perfection. The store at Patel Market includes a state-of-the-art procedure wherein measurements are taken by 3D scanning making it a true made-to-made measure experience for the customers. After the final approval the end product is stitched in Mumbai and delivered.

He said it is a revolutionary concept and suits all segments of society that looks for a perfect fitting. The second store will be opened at Mehdipatnam soon.