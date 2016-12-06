Veterinary doctor among three more held in EAMCET-II scam

more-in

Three more persons, accused of complicity in leakage of EAMCET-II question paper, were arrested by the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials on Monday.

The arrested — Shrutikesh Kumar (39), Ajay Kumar Sinha (44), and Rajesh Kumar (36) — hailed from Bihar. Shrutikesh Kumar, who was working as government veterinary doctor at Ghoshwari village in Patna district of Bihar, arranged the leaked question paper to seven students. Through his network of agents, the veterinary doctor got in touch with parents of the students. He arranged a preparation camp at Dharmatalla of Kolkata in West Bengal for these seven students, where they were given the leaked question papers.

Sinha, a real estate businessman, arranged the leaked papers to seven medical seat aspirants through his agent Rajesh Kumar. Four other students approached him through another agent Dharmender. They too were sent to the preparation camp at Dharmatalla of Kolkata. Rajesh Kumar, an employee of Canara Bank’s Bihar Sate Sharif branch, supplied the leaked question paper to seven students. After striking a deal, he handed over them to Sinha. An amount of Rs. 2.87 lakh was recovered from him. Hunt is on to catch the remaining accused in the case.