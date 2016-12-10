Vegetable vendors at Secretariat dwindle

more-in

First, it was the exit of employees of AP origin following the shifting of the Secretariat to Velagapudi and now, it is demonetisation that has robbed small vegetable farmers of a decent livelihood right under the nose of the seat of power.

About 60 farmers were ferried by an RTC bus to the Secretariat for the past six years with the vegetables that they grow in their villages near Siddipet. They were selling the produce to a sizeable number of employees, mostly women, near the gates of the Secretariat after the working hours. Their number has now come down to 20 owing to twin setbacks - AP employees leaving the Secretariat and demonetisation.

The ‘Palle Velugu’ bus starts from Siddipet around noon and picks up the farmers at villages en route. They are allowed to set up the vends at the Secretariat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the bus would drop them back in villages by 10 p.m. Kanakaiah, the conductor, said the bus used to be packed with farmers and their bags of vegetables earlier. The bags used to be completely empty on the return journey. Now, they are half empty. The farmers are not only paying two way for their own fare but the bags. Earlier, the bags were charged only on the upward journey. A farmer, Ramesh, said the fare, inclusive of bags, was Rs. 240 for to-and-fro travel, but their earning was not more than Rs. 1,000. A woman from Tukkapuram village, Sujatha, said she and her husband fetch vegetables from their farm in the early hours, send their children to school and then she boards the bus while her husband stays back to attend to farm work. She said the good rains of this year were of no use due to the recent setbacks.

In the absence of money of smaller denominations with farmers, they were involved in quarrels with the bus crew.