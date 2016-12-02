Hyderabad

UoH VC elected AMI president

HYDERABAD: University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice Chancellor Appa Rao Podile has been unanimously elected president of the Association of Microbiologists of India (AMI) at its 57th annual meeting held at Guwahati.

The AMI is one of the oldest and reputed scientific organisations of India established in 1938 and it contributes significantly towards development of both research and teaching of microbiology in India.

Prof. Appa Rao is a Fellow of the three National Science Academies in India and currently a Tata Innovation Fellow with consultancy projects in agricultural microbiology, a press release said.

