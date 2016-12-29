Union Minister to inaugurate rail infrastructure at Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu will launch newly developed rail infrastructure at Secunderabad Railway Station on December 29.

Among the Minister’s priorities will be to commission 500 kWp grid connected solar system and lED based lighting at MMTS stations at Secunderabad. He will also inaugurate, MMTS booking office on Platform No.6 and 7 at Secunderabad station and foot over bridge at Hyderabad station via remote video link. The Minister will oversee the launch of high speed Wi-Fi at Secunderabad and Hyderabad stations. He will also flag off extension of Karimnagar-Lingampet Jagityal DEMU service upto Morthad.

Bandaru Dattatreya, Hon’ble Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge), Govt. of India will be Guest of Honour at the event. Simultaneously a function will be held at Lingampet Jagityal Railway Station pertaining to extension of Karimnagar-Lingampet Jagityal DEMU service up to Morthad.