Uber’s Moto for Hyderabad rides on two wheels

Travis Kalanick, Founder and CEO, Uber and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao during the launching of two wheeler taxi "UberMOTO" at CM's Camp office in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Getting on a scooter with a yellow plate that read ‘uberMoto’, Travis Kalanick displayed a ‘thumbs up’ sign to announce the launch of his new two-wheeler commuting platform here on Tuesday.

The co-founder and CEO of Uber was promoting the new service that will serve also as last mile connectivity for the Hyderabad Metro rail services when they open next year.

The two-wheeler rides will operate on the lines of the company’s popular app-based services.

“uberMoto will go live in Hyderabad from January 2017,” the company said after Mr. Kalanick met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and visited the technology area T-Hub, accompanied by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. Uber and Hyderabad Metro Rail signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding.

Rs.20 minimum fare

With a fare range of Rs. 20 for the first 3 km and Rs. 5 per km thereafter, the service would be “a quick, easy and affordable way to get around the city,” Mr. Kalanick said.

That would mean less road congestion, less air pollution and more spare time for people. For tens of thousands, it would mean an opportunity to make a living, he added.

Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the MoU aims to provide last mile connectivity, the absence of which reduced patronage for Metro in Delhi and Bengaluru. The first phase of Hyderabad Metro, the 29 km Miyapur-LB Nagar stretch, is set to become operational in November 2017, and another 29 km corridor linking Nagole with Raidurg in August 2018.

Uber will place cars, electric cars and two-wheelers near stations. Those travelling by Metro Rail will have the option to book a ride and “the moment they get down, the vehicle will be waiting for them,” the official said.

The State Transport Department made the service possible, he said.

Uber teams will soon visit Metro stations and study estimated ridership details that L&T, which is implementing the project, will provide.