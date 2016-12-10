UNICEF to conduct survey on impact of Mission Bhagiratha

UNICEF, in association with the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), will conduct a survey on behalf of the Telangana government on the socio-economic impact of ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ in the State.

The modalities of the survey, including sample size and importance to be given to various aspects, were discussed during an advisory group meeting here on Friday.

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Engineer-in-Chief B. Surender Reddy explained the objectives and priorities of the Mission Bhagiratha to the delegates. CESS director and survey coordinator S. Galab shared some primary observations, and said women would be able to save time if water is supplied to households.

Girl children need not skip school in order to fetch water, he added.

Further, with availability of clean drinking water, rural health would improve and the economy would receive a fillip.

CESS professor Revathi explained the data management, sample framework, and work plan. People in 1,044 habitations of Telangana still drink water polluted with fluoride and other chemicals. In 98 mandals, only 25 per cent households get potable water, while only 33 per cent of the houses in Mahabubnagar and Adilabad districts have drinking water supply.

With the exception of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, the rest of the State only has 45 per cent coverage of drinking water, she added.

Five years is the time frame for the survey, segregated into baseline survey, mid-term survey, and final survey.

Every six months, the results would be evaluated and mid-term reports would be given to the government after getting them analysed by the high-level committee presided by Special Chief Secretary Panchayatraj.

A special survey result would be released with regards to the SC, ST and Adivasi habitations, Prof. Revathi said.

The survey would be initiated in February next year, and in the first phase, the travails of the people for water would be documented.

UNICEF representatives said the survey would popularise Mission Bhagiratha all over the country.