Two more held in TS EAMCET-II scam

Two more persons were arrested in the sensational case of leaking question papers of Telangana State EAMCET-II by Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials on Friday.

The two accused, Raj Varma, 44, hailing from Bihar but living in New Delhi and Sanjay Kumar Prabhat, 43, of Shekhupur in Bihar, were presented before a local court here. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Having been involved in several cases of question paper leakage, Prabhat had become a sort of expert in such scams, the CID officials said. He was a close associate of another accused, Sunil Singh alias Kamalesh Sharma. Prabhat was actively involved in organising camp at Shirdi of Maharashtra where 13 students were given two sets of EAMCET-II question papers.

He had collected Rs. 30 lakh from parents of the students and paid the amount to Sunil Singh. The second accused Raj Varma runs a bar and restaurant at Delhi. He organised three camps at Bengaluru where students were given leaked question papers and trained to mark right answers.

Earlier, an inquiry was ordered by the CID of the Telangana Government in June this year after allegations were levelled that question paper of EAMCET-II was leaked to some students. Subsequently, the CID confirmed that the question paper was leaked and a case was registered.

During investigation, the CID officials had arrested 14 persons so far in the case. Most of the arrested were accused of organising camps where students were given the leaked question papers and coached about the right answers.

Despite arresting several persons, the CID officials are yet to establish how exactly the two sets of question papers were leaked. It is yet to be confirmed if anyone linked to preparing or printing the question paper had complicity in leakage of the question paper which forced the Telangana Government to conduct EAMCET for the third time.