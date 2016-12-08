Two held for running a fake marriage bureau

more-in

Two persons were arrested by the Central Crime Station (CCS) officials for running a fake marriage bureau and cheating people. L. V. Subramanyam and G. Sabitha, the accused were cheating people on the pretext of finding them matrimony alliances and taking money from them.

According to the CCS police, the two accused were running Sankalpa Matrimonial services. They advertised about the same in newspapers. Once people would contact them for marriage alliances, they would show one of their employees as a match and reject people on one reason or another. The accused have cheated many persons that way, said a press release on Wednesday.

Girl ends life for being ‘teased’

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide as she was upset over being teased by a man in her locality. The deceased Jyothi, was reportedly told by the man’s family that she was of a ‘bad character’, after which she took the extreme step said an official from the Miyapur police station.

The incident took place on December 6 at the Old Hafeezpet locality where Jyothi lived with her family. Raju, the accused had hit her on her back near her house, after which Jyothi hanged herself to death at home, said the official. A case was booked against Raju for abetment to suicide.

Student commits suicide

An intermediate student committed suicide under the Amberpet police station limits on December 5. J. Renuka (17), a management student, hanged herself to death in her house using a scarf. She had been reportedly bunking classes and went into depression after the college authorities told her she would be given a transfer certificate for it. Renuka was an intermediate first year enrolled at the Badruka College. Her family told the police that she had slipped into depression after the college authorities informed her parents that she was bunking classes.